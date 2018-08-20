Geoff MuldaurBorn 12 August 1943
Geoff Muldaur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f49ffea-060c-419e-bc57-690cf23c2ac7
Geoff Muldaur Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoff Muldaur (born August 12, 1943, Pelham, New York, United States) is an American musician. He is an accomplished solo guitarist, singer, songwriter, composer, and arranger. He was a founding member of the Jim Kweskin Jug Band in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a member of Paul Butterfield's Better Days.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geoff Muldaur Tracks
Sort by
The Wild Ox Moan
Geoff Muldaur
The Wild Ox Moan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wild Ox Moan
Last played on
Jailbird Lovesong
Geoff Muldaur
Jailbird Lovesong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jailbird Lovesong
Last played on
Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil)
Geoff Muldaur
Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil)
Last played on
Ain't No Sweet Man That's Worth the Salt of My Tears
Geoff Muldaur
Ain't No Sweet Man That's Worth the Salt of My Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You (Radio 2 Session, 4th May 2015)
Geoff Muldaur
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You (Radio 2 Session, 4th May 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lazybones
Geoff Muldaur
Lazybones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtg5.jpglink
Lazybones
Last played on
Wild Ox Moan
Geoff Muldaur
Wild Ox Moan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Ox Moan
Last played on
Heavenly Grass
Geoff Muldaur
Heavenly Grass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavenly Grass
Last played on
Mary of the Wild Moors
Geoff Muldaur
Mary of the Wild Moors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brazil
Geoff Muldaur
Brazil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brazil
Last played on
Some of These Days
Geoff Muldaur
Some of These Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Livin' In The Sunlight (Lovin' In The Moonlight)
Geoff Muldaur
Livin' In The Sunlight (Lovin' In The Moonlight)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken
Geoff Muldaur
Chicken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken
Last played on
Chicken Chicken
Geoff Muldaur
Chicken Chicken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Chicken
Last played on
Geoff Muldaur Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist