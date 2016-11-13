William WhitingBorn 1 November 1825. Died 3 May 1878
William Whiting (1 November 1825 – 3 May 1878) was an English writer and hymnist, best known for his 1860 hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (often called "The Navy Hymn", used by the Royal Navy for church services and later adopted by the US Navy).
He was born in Kensington, England, and educated at Chapham and Winchester College. Because of his musical ability, he became master of Winchester College Choristers' School. While best known for "Eternal Father, Strong to Save", Whiting also published two poetry collections: Rural Thoughts (1851) and Edgar Thorpe, or the Warfare of Life (1867). He died at Winchester.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
