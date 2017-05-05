Florence RawlingsBritish pop soul singer, signed to Dramatico
Crave (feat. Florence Rawlings)
Jimpster
Take Me In Your Arms and Love Me
Florence Rawlings
Love Can Be A Battlefield
Florence Rawlings
Take Me In Your Arms
Florence Rawlings
Hard To Get
Florence Rawlings
Love Is A Battlefield
Florence Rawlings
Wolf Man
Florence Rawlings
The Only Woman In The World
Florence Rawlings
Wouldn't Treat A Dog
Florence Rawlings
