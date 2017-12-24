Summer Camp are an indie pop duo formed in October 2009 by married couple multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Warmsley and vocalist Elizabeth Sankey. They are currently signed to the Moshi Moshi label on which they have released all three of their full-length albums, as well as three EPs and a film soundtrack.

Summer Camp's musical style has been described as "21st-century alt.pop", but also is influenced by 1960s girl groups and 1980s synthpop. The lyrics, written by Sankey, are often quite dark and deal with failed relationships, conflicts, treasure and teenage obsessions. Along with the band's artwork and music videos they also draw heavily from American culture from the 1960s–1980s.

In 2014, they released their soundtrack to Beyond Clueless, a teen movie documentary directed by critic Charlie Lyne.