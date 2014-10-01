Oliver HardyBorn 18 January 1892. Died 7 August 1957
Oliver Hardy
1892-01-18
Oliver Hardy Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Norvell Hardy (born Norvell Hardy, January 18, 1892 – August 7, 1957) was an American comic actor and one half of Laurel and Hardy, the double act that began in the era of silent films and lasted from 1927 to 1951. He appeared with Stan Laurel in 107 short films, feature films, and cameo roles. He was credited with his first film Outwitting Dad in 1914. In some of his early works, he was billed as "Babe Hardy".
Oliver Hardy Tracks
THE TRAIL OF THE LONESOME PINE (feat. Stan Laurel)
Lazy Moon
