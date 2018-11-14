Ingrid Laubrock (born September 24, 1970) is a German jazz saxophonist, who primarily plays tenor saxophone but also performs and records on soprano, alto, and baritone saxophones.

She studied with Jean Toussaint, Dave Liebman and at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Laubrock moved to London, England in 1989, and became a member of the F-IRE Collective. In 2008 she moved to New York City.

In 1998, she released her first solo album Who Is It? and was nominated for the 'Rising Star of the Year' award at the 1999 BT Jazz Awards. She was also nominated for the BBC Award 'Rising Star' in 2005 and in 2009 won the SWR Jazz Award for her recording Sleepthief, featuring pianist Liam Noble and drummer Tom Rainey (her husband). They recorded a 2011 album called "The Madness of Crowds".

She has played and recorded with Brazilian singer Monica Vasconcelos' band NÓIS and the Brazilian quartet NÓIS4 of which she is a founding member. Other musicians she has made guest appearances with include Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, Polar Bear, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Anthony Braxton.