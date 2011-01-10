RJ Benjamin is an award-winning vocalist, songwriter, composer, vocal coach, musical director and producer from Johannesburg, South Africa. Ghetto Ruff owner, Lance Stehr, once described him as "the best composer/singer/musician this country [South Africa] has ever produced". He graduated from the Allenby Campus School Of Contemporary Music in 2000. In those formative years, RJ cemented several professional and personal relationships with fellow Allenby Alumni such as DJ Cleo, Proverb, Elvis Blue and Robin Kohl. Some of his most successful students include winner of Idols SA season 10 Vincent Bones, Vusi Nova, Naaq Musiq and Anatii.