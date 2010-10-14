Alain Lefèvre, OC CQ (born July 23, 1962) is a French Canadian pianist and composer. He is one of the Québécois pianists who have sold the greatest number of musical recordings.[citation needed]

In 2009, he was made a Knight of the National Order of Quebec. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2011.

Hailed as a "hero" (Los Angeles Times),[citation needed] a "smashing" performer (Washington Post),[citation needed] "a pianist who breaks the mold" (International Piano)[citation needed]and "who stands out from the typical trends and artifices offered on the international scene" (Classica),[citation needed] Lefèvre has performed in over forty countries[citation needed] to the most prestigious venues (Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Théatre des Champs-Élysées, Théatre du Châtelet, Salle Pleyel, Teatro Colón, Palacio de Bellas Artes, Herodes Atticus Theatre, Epidaurus Theatre…) and participated to numerous international festivals (Ravinia, Saratoga, Wolf Trap, Athènes, Istanbul, Cervantino…).[citation needed]