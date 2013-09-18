Thomas Slinger, known Professionally as Gemini, after his astrological sign, is an English producer, songwriter, vocalist and DJ.

Born and raised in Leicester, he soon discovered a talent for the production of electronic dance music (particularly dubstep) and released his first EP, Blue, on 14 February 2011 while studying at Leeds University. He is co-owner of Inspected Records and, as of September 2016, has released four EPs (Blue, Graduation, Fire Inside, and Mercury) and a charity single for Movember (Beyond The Shadows) with the label. His first single (Down/Electric Rain) was released via Lifted Music's sister label, Breed12Inches. His second EP (Without You) was released via Beta Recordings.

On 2 April 2013, he launched his Lonely Hearts series with the first edition of Fire Inside including vocals by Greta Svabo Bech and himself. He publishes the releases of these series on the basis of a limited edition. All the series are self-released.

He has featured heavily on BBC Radio 1's night time shows especially the likes of Zane Lowe, Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac. He appeared in Radio 1's Festival 2011 and also produced a minimix for BBC Radio 1Xtra's MistaJam.