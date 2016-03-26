Irina Konstantinovna Arkhipova (Russian: Ири́на Константи́новна Архи́пова) (2 January 1925 – 11 February 2010) was a Russian mezzo-soprano, and later contralto, opera singer. She sang leading roles first in Russia at the Sverdlovsk Opera and the Bolshoi Theatre, and then throughout Europe and in the United States.