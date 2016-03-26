Irina Konstantinovna ArkhipovaBorn 2 December 1925. Died 11 February 2010
Irina Konstantinovna Arkhipova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1925-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f3bcfcb-ad3a-422f-a467-e360860af53a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Irina Konstantinovna Arkhipova (Russian: Ири́на Константи́новна Архи́пова) (2 January 1925 – 11 February 2010) was a Russian mezzo-soprano, and later contralto, opera singer. She sang leading roles first in Russia at the Sverdlovsk Opera and the Bolshoi Theatre, and then throughout Europe and in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Eugene Onegin - Act 1 Duet and Quintet
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin - Act 1 Duet and Quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin - Act 1 Duet and Quintet
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejxc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-30T15:16:25
30
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist