With the help of Hyatt and Nusrat Hussain, Jamshed was inducted in Vital Sign and signed a record deal with record executive and producer Shoaib Mansoor to his PTV Music Studio.

Junaid Jamshed Khan (جنید جمشید‬; September 3, 1964 – December 7, 2016) was a Pakistani recording artist, television personality, fashion designer, occasional actor, singer-songwriter, and preacher. After graduating with a degree in engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Jamshed briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before focusing on a musical career.

Jamshed first gained nationwide prominence and international recognition as group 'Vital Signs' vocalist in 1987 with the album, Vital Signs 1. It included the singles "Dil Dil Pakistan", and "Tum Mil Gaye". The commercial success of Vital Signs' first album helped develop Pakistan's rock music industry.

In 1994, he released his debut solo album, Junaid of Vital Signs followed by Us Rah Par in 1999 and Dil Ki Baat in 2002. In 2004, Jamshed left both his engineering and music careers and, afterwards, focused on his religious activities for Islam and reciting nasheeds on TV and releasing them on CD's. Jamshed also owned a clothing boutique with the name "J." (read as "Jay Dot"), which has several outlets throughout Pakistan and some abroad.