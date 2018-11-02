The Black MadonnaHouse/disco artist Marea Stamper
The Black Madonna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vc18g.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f351696-75a2-4167-86b1-c5cd37770600
The Black Madonna Tracks
Electricity (The Black Madonna Remix) (feat. Dua Lipa)
Silk City
Silk City
Electricity (The Black Madonna Remix) (feat. Dua Lipa)
Electricity (The Black Madonna Remix) (feat. Dua Lipa)
He Is The Voice I Hear
The Black Madonna
He Is The Voice I Hear
He Is The Voice I Hear
Say My Name
The Black Madonna
Say My Name
Say My Name
1981 (The Black Madonna's Dubbed To The Bone Mix)
Chris E. Pants
Chris E. Pants
1981 (The Black Madonna's Dubbed To The Bone Mix)
1981 (The Black Madonna's Dubbed To The Bone Mix)
Who Do You Need
The Black Madonna
Who Do You Need
Who Do You Need
Exodus
The Black Madonna
Exodus
Exodus
Venus Requiem
The Black Madonna
Venus Requiem
Venus Requiem
He Is The Voice I Hear (Radio Edit)
The Black Madonna
He Is The Voice I Hear (Radio Edit)
He Is The Voice
The Black Madonna
He Is The Voice
He Is The Voice
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
The Black Madonna
Walthamstow Assembly Hall, London, UK
24
May
2019
The Black Madonna, Craig David, Sigma, Bugzy Malone, Nina Kraviz, Andy C, Todd Terry, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, Sonny Fodera, Solardo, Denis Sulta and Chase & Status (DJ Set)
Unknown venue, London, UK
Unknown venue, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
2018-10-26T15:18:50
26
Oct
2018
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
