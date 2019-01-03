Felice TaylorBorn 29 January 1948. Died 12 June 2017
Felice Taylor
1948-01-29
Felice Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Felice Taylor (born Florine Corella Flanagan, January 29, 1944 – June 12, 2017) was an American soul and pop singer, best known for her recordings in the late 1960s.
I Feel Love Coming On
It May Be Winter Outside
I Can Feel Your Love
