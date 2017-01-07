Don Ciccone (born Donald Joseph Ciccone; February 28, 1946 – October 8, 2016) was an American singer, songwriter and musician. He was a founding member of the pop group The Critters singing their hits "Younger Girl" and "Mr. Dieingly Sad". The latter he wrote about his girlfriend Kathy before entering the Air Force during the time of the Vietnam War. Kathy subsequently became his wife. Later in his career he was a member of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (1973–81). He played guitar and bass and also contributed lead vocals to songs including "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)" and "Rhapsody". and Tommy James and the Shondells (as their bassist, through 1987).

Ciccone was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. During his time with the Critters, he wrote "Mr. Dieingly Sad", produced by Artie Ripp, which reached #17 for the group. He also wrote "There's Got to be a Word" which was released by the Innocence in December 1966. This song reached #34 on the charts. After he left the Critters, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.