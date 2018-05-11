Gavin Shane DeGraw (born February 4, 1977) is an American musician, singer and songwriter. He rose to fame with the single "I Don't Want to Be" from his debut album Chariot which became the theme song for the television drama series One Tree Hill. Other singles from the album included notably "Chariot" and "Follow Through". His second self-titled album was released in 2008 and included the top-twenty single "In Love with a Girl". In 2009, DeGraw released his third album Free. His fourth album Sweeter (2011) spawned hit single "Not Over You", as well as "Soldier" and "Sweeter". In 2013, DeGraw released Make a Move, and Something Worth Saving followed in September 2016.

DeGraw has sold more than a million records in the United States. His duet with Colbie Caillat on "We Both Know" for the film Safe Haven received a Grammy Award nomination.