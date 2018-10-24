Paul & Barry RyanFormed 1965. Disbanded 1967
Paul & Barry Ryan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f277eaf-915f-4bf6-80fa-307e62352a8f
Paul & Barry Ryan Tracks
Sort by
Dont Bring Me Your Heartaches
Paul & Barry Ryan
Dont Bring Me Your Heartaches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Bring Me Your Heartaches
Last played on
Have Pity On The Boy
Paul & Barry Ryan
Have Pity On The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have Pity On The Boy
Last played on
I Love How You Love Me
Paul & Barry Ryan
I Love How You Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love How You Love Me
Last played on
Have Pitty On The Boy
Paul & Barry Ryan
Have Pitty On The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have Pitty On The Boy
Last played on
There You Go
Paul & Barry Ryan
There You Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There You Go
Last played on
I Love Her
Paul & Barry Ryan
I Love Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love Her
Last played on
Glad To Know You
Paul & Barry Ryan
Glad To Know You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glad To Know You
Last played on
Paul & Barry Ryan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist