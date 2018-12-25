Shura CherkasskyShura Cherkassky, American pianist. Born 7 October 1909. Died 27 December 1995
Shura Cherkassky
1909-10-07
Shura Cherkassky Biography (Wikipedia)
Shura Cherkassky (Russian: Александр (Шура) Исаакович Черкасский; 7 October 1909 – 27 December 1995) was an American classical pianist known for his performances of the romantic repertoire. His playing was characterized by a virtuoso technique and singing piano tone. For much of his later life, Cherkassky resided in London.
Shura Cherkassky Tracks
Autrefois (6 Pieces humoristiques, Op.87)
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Nocturne in F minor (Op.55 No.1)
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No.1 in G minor Op.23
Frédéric Chopin
Moment Musical no 3 in F Minor
Franz Schubert
3 Movements from Petrushka transcribed by Stravinsky for solo piano
Igor Stravinsky
Prelude and Fugue No.1 in E minor (Op.35)
Felix Mendelssohn
Encores: Melody in F Opus 3 No.1 + Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Shura Cherkassky
Piano Concerto No 2 in C minor, Op 18
Sergei Rachmaninov
Preludes, op.28: Nos 4, 10 & 17
Frédéric Chopin
El salon Mexico
Aaron Copland
Concerto symphonique No 4 in D minor (2nd mvt)
Henry Litolff
Piano Sonata in A major, D 959
Franz Schubert
Mazurka in F minor, Op 7 No 3
Frédéric Chopin
Variations on a theme of Corelli, Op 42
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No.2 in G minor (Op.22)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1
Shura Cherkassky
24 Preludes Op.28, no.17 in A flat major
Frédéric Chopin
Caprice Espagnole, Op.37
Moritz Moszkowski
Preludes, Op 28 (Nos 4, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20 and 23)
Frédéric Chopin
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor (S.244)
Franz Liszt
Piano Concerto No.1 in E flat
Shura Cherkassky
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehrc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-08T15:23:22
8
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 60 - Last Night of the Proms 1985
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2fn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1985-09-14T15:23:22
14
Sep
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 60 - Last Night of the Proms 1985
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evgrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1985-09-12T15:23:22
12
Sep
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emd9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-30T15:23:22
30
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em36q9
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-08T15:23:22
8
Sep
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
