Franz von SuppéBorn 18 April 1819. Died 21 May 1895
Franz von Suppé
1819-04-18
Franz von Suppé Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz von Suppé or Francesco Suppé Demelli (18 April 1819 – 21 May 1895) was an Austrian composer of light operas and other theatre music. He came from the Kingdom of Dalmatia, Austro-Hungarian Empire (now part of Croatia). A composer and conductor of the Romantic period, he is notable for his four dozen operettas.
Franz von Suppé Tracks
The Light Cavalry - overture
Franz von Suppé
The Light Cavalry - overture
The Light Cavalry - overture
Requiem (Missa pro defunctis)
Franz von Suppé
Requiem (Missa pro defunctis)
Requiem (Missa pro defunctis)
Overture from Poet and Peasant
Franz von Suppé
Overture from Poet and Peasant
Overture from Poet and Peasant
Leichte Kavallerie (Overture)
Franz von Suppé
Leichte Kavallerie (Overture)
Leichte Kavallerie (Overture)
Light Cavalry Overture
Franz von Suppé
Light Cavalry Overture
Light Cavalry Overture
Tantalusqualen (Overture)
Franz von Suppé
Tantalusqualen (Overture)
Tantalusqualen (Overture)
Poet and Peasant (overture)
Franz von Suppé
Poet and Peasant (overture)
Poet and Peasant (overture)
Strauss Party
Johann Strauss II
Strauss Party
Strauss Party
Boccaccio March
Franz von Suppé
Boccaccio March
Boccaccio March
Light Cavalry (Overture)
Franz von Suppé
Light Cavalry (Overture)
Light Cavalry (Overture)
Overture from the operetta 'Boccaccio
Franz von Suppé
Overture from the operetta 'Boccaccio
Overture from the operetta 'Boccaccio
Juanita Marsch (Donna Juanita)
Franz von Suppé
Juanita Marsch (Donna Juanita)
Juanita Marsch (Donna Juanita)
Suppe's Light Cavalry Overture - Vassily Sinaisky conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Franz von Suppé
Suppe's Light Cavalry Overture - Vassily Sinaisky conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Suppe's Light Cavalry Overture - Vassily Sinaisky conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Overture Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Franz von Suppé
Overture Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Overture Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Leichte Kavallerie (Overture)
Franz von Suppé
Leichte Kavallerie (Overture)
Leichte Kavallerie (Overture)
Pique-Dame: Overture
Franz von Suppé
Pique-Dame: Overture
Pique-Dame: Overture
Overture to Boccaccio
Franz von Suppé
Overture to Boccaccio
Overture to Boccaccio
Poet and Peasant (Overture)
Franz von Suppé
Poet and Peasant (Overture)
Poet and Peasant (Overture)
Light Cavalry Overture
Franz von Suppé
Light Cavalry Overture
Light Cavalry Overture
Overture from Pique Dame
Franz von Suppé
Overture from Pique Dame
Overture from Pique Dame
Poet and Peasant: Overture
Franz von Suppé
Poet and Peasant: Overture
Poet and Peasant: Overture
Pique-Dame (Overture)
Franz von Suppé
Pique-Dame (Overture)
Pique-Dame (Overture)
Dichter und Bauer: Overture
Franz von Suppé
Dichter und Bauer: Overture
Dichter und Bauer: Overture
Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna - Overture
Franz von Suppé
Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna - Overture
Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna - Overture
'Hab' ich nur deine Liebe' (Boccaccio)
Franz von Suppé
'Hab' ich nur deine Liebe' (Boccaccio)
'Hab' ich nur deine Liebe' (Boccaccio)
Pique Dame
Franz von Suppé
Pique Dame
Pique Dame
Leichte Kavallerie: Overture
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Leichte Kavallerie: Overture
Leichte Kavallerie: Overture
Franz von Suppé Links
