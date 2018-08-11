Mick TalbotBorn 11 September 1958
Mick Talbot
1958-09-11
Mick Talbot Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael "Mick" Talbot (born 11 September 1958) is an English keyboardist, songwriter, composer and record producer. In a career spanning more than 30 years, Talbot is probably best known as a founder of The Style Council. Talbot has been a member of Dexys Midnight Runners, The Merton Parkas, and The Bureau.
Mick Talbot Tracks
Speak Like a Child
Zeke Manyika
Speak Like a Child
Speak Like a Child
Burn It Down
Al Archer
Burn It Down
Burn It Down
Seven Days Too Long
Al Archer
Seven Days Too Long
Seven Days Too Long
GREEN ONIONS
Mick Talbot
GREEN ONIONS
GREEN ONIONS
