Aviv Geffen (Hebrew: אביב גפן‎, born May 10, 1973) is an Israeli rock musician, singer, songwriter, producer, keyboardist, and guitarist and the son of writer and poet Yehonatan Geffen and Nurit Makover, brother of actress Shira Geffen, and an alumnus of Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music. In addition to his solo career, Geffen is a founding member of the band Blackfield.

Geffen was and is extremely popular among Israeli youth who were known during the 1990s as the "Moonlight Children" (ילדי אור הירח). Politically, he associates with the Israeli left. His music deals with subjects such as love, peace, death, suicide, politics, and the army (in particular, the IDF). He is often criticized for singing about the IDF while not having served, though he was discharged for medical reasons.