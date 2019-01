Climie Fisher were a UK pop duo formed by vocalist Simon Climie (born 7 April 1957) and former Naked Eyes keyboardist Rob Fisher (5 November 1956 – 25 August 1999). In 1987–88, they had two international hit singles: "Rise to the Occasion" and "Love Changes (Everything)".

