The RocketsUSA rock band from Detroit. Formed 1972. Disbanded 1983
The Rockets
1972
The Rockets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rockets are an American rock band from Detroit, Michigan founded by guitarist Jimmy McCarty and drummer Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, both former members of the group Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels.
Along with slide and rhythm guitarist Dennis Robbins, bass guitarist John Fraga, and lead vocalist David Gilbert, The Rockets reached their pinnacle of success in 1979 with a Top 40 hit, a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song "Oh Well", and an appearance on the TV series The Midnight Special.
The Rockets Tracks
Oh Well
The Rockets
Oh Well
Oh Well
