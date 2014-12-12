The Rockets are an American rock band from Detroit, Michigan founded by guitarist Jimmy McCarty and drummer Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, both former members of the group Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels.

Along with slide and rhythm guitarist Dennis Robbins, bass guitarist John Fraga, and lead vocalist David Gilbert, The Rockets reached their pinnacle of success in 1979 with a Top 40 hit, a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song "Oh Well", and an appearance on the TV series The Midnight Special.