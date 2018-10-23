Andy May TrioFormed 17 February 2015
Andy May Trio
The Mug Of Brown Ale / Handsome Young Maidens
Bonapart
Bonapart
THE BUTCHER OF BLYTH/OCTOPUS MAN
THE BUTCHER OF BLYTH/OCTOPUS MAN
The Sailor's Wife / Quick And Merry
The Sailor's Wife / Quick And Merry
Ian's Reel/Transatlantic Reel
Ian's Reel/Transatlantic Reel
The Norwegian Gent
The Norwegian Gent
Transatlantic Reels: Ian's Reel / Transatlantic Reel
Cuckold come out of the Amrey
Cuckold come out of the Amrey
Cuckold Come Out Of The Amrey
Cuckold Come Out Of The Amrey
BONAPART'S EXPEDITION/LANG STAY'D AWAY
BONAPART'S EXPEDITION/LANG STAY'D AWAY
Learn To Hambo / Eric Stephenson Of Crookhill
Hambo Eric
Hambo Eric
Octopus Butcher
Octopus Butcher
Transatlantic Reels
Transatlantic Reels
