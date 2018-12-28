Kenny ThomasBorn 1969
Kenny Thomas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4q7.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f1bb8fe-c06f-4114-9078-25eecb066e64
Kenny Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Thomas (born 12 September 1968, Islington, London) is an English soul singer who had a successful solo career in the 1990s with eight UK Top 40 singles and two UK Top Ten albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny Thomas Tracks
Sort by
Thinking About Your Love
Kenny Thomas
Thinking About Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Thinking About Your Love
Last played on
Your Love
Kenny Thomas
Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Your Love
Last played on
Outstanding
Kenny Thomas
Outstanding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Outstanding
Last played on
Best Of You
Kenny Thomas
Best Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Best Of You
Last played on
Trippin' On Your Love
Kenny Thomas
Trippin' On Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Trippin' On Your Love
Last played on
Stay
Kenny Thomas
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
Crazy World
Kenny Thomas
Crazy World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Crazy World
Last played on
Tender Love
Kenny Thomas
Tender Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Tender Love
Last played on
Your Love (Nigel Lowis Chicadelic Mix)
Kenny Thomas
Your Love (Nigel Lowis Chicadelic Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q7.jpglink
Playlists featuring Kenny Thomas
Kenny Thomas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist