Jaime Teixidor (or Texidor) Dalmau (Catalan: Jaume Teixidor Dalmau) was born in Barcelona on April 16, 1884, and died in Barakaldo on February 23, 1957. He was a Spanish musician, conductor, publisher, and composer.

After studying composition and conducting in Barcelona he joined the army in 1906 as a musician, performing on the saxophone. He became the director of the 68th “Africa” Regiment band (Banda Música del regimiento 68) in the autonomous Spanish city of Melilla on the Moroccan coast. He retired from military service in 1920 after thirteen years with this band.

In 1924, he directed the Banda de Música Primitiva in Carlet and also taught piano and violin. He resided in Carlet only a couple of years and then moved to Manises, Valencia to lead the Banda del Círculo Instructivo Musical. In 1928 he won a competition to direct the municipal band of Barakaldo which he did until the end of his life. One source indicates he gave up the direction of the band for political reasons during the Spanish Civil War. In Barakaldo he also set up a music publishing firm, which published his compositions and others.