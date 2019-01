N.A.S.A. is a hip hop music DJ, consisting of L.A.-based producer Sam Spiegel and Ze Gonzales. N.A.S.A. stands for North America/South America and, in addition to the two principals, includes approximately three dozen other artists from both coasts of the U.S. and abroad.

