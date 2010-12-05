Gregory and the Hawk
Gregory and the Hawk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw0l.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f180da3-4d5e-4678-957c-15ccdb123d84
Gregory and the Hawk Biography (Wikipedia)
Meredith Godreau is an American singer-songwriter performing under the pseudonym Gregory and the Hawk. Active since 2003, Godreau initially enjoyed independent success with 2 EPs and a full-length album selling a total of 15,000 copies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gregory and the Hawk Tracks
Sort by
Olly Olly Oxen Free
Gregory and the Hawk
Olly Olly Oxen Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0l.jpglink
Olly Olly Oxen Free
Last played on
Landscapes
Gregory and the Hawk
Landscapes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0l.jpglink
Landscapes
Last played on
For The Best
Gregory and the Hawk
For The Best
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0l.jpglink
For The Best
Last played on
Puller Return
Gregory and the Hawk
Puller Return
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0l.jpglink
Puller Return
Last played on
Hard to Define
Gregory and the Hawk
Hard to Define
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0l.jpglink
Hard to Define
Last played on
Whisper The Answer
Gregory and the Hawk
Whisper The Answer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0l.jpglink
Whisper The Answer
Last played on
Fin Song 8 (Orange River Remix)
Gregory and the Hawk
Fin Song 8 (Orange River Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw0l.jpglink
Fin Song 8 (Orange River Remix)
Last played on
Gregory and the Hawk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist