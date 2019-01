Jennifer Odessa Nettles (born September 12, 1974) is an American country music singer, songwriter and actress. She is best known as the lead vocalist of the duo Sugarland alongside Kristian Bush. Before Sugarland's inception, she also fronted Atlanta-based bands called Soul Miner's Daughter and Jennifer Nettles Band. She also charted as a duet partner on the country version of rock band Bon Jovi's 2006 single "Who Says You Can't Go Home," a Number One hit on the Billboard country charts.