Marcus Hummon
Marcus Hummon Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Spencer Hummon (born December 28, 1960 in Washington, DC) is an American country music artist.
Marcus Hummon Tracks
God's Country, USA
Bless The Broken Road
Rosanna
One Of These Days
All In Good Time
