Johnny PearsonBorn 18 June 1925. Died 20 March 2011
Johnny Pearson
1925-06-18
Johnny Pearson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Valmore Pearson (18 June 1925 – 20 March 2011), known as Johnny Pearson, was a British composer, orchestra leader and pianist. He led the Top of the Pops orchestra for sixteen years, wrote a catalogue of library music, and had many of his pieces used as the theme music to television series.
Johnny Pearson Tracks
Sleepy Shores
Sleepy Shores
Sleepy Shores (Theme From Owen MD)
Sleepy Shores (Theme From Owen MD)
All Creatures Great and Small
All Creatures Great and Small
Cavatina
Cavatina
Sleepy Shores ('Owen MD' Theme Tune)
All Creatures Great And Small
Heavy Action
Piano Parchment ('All Creatures Great And Small' Theme Tune)
News At Ten
