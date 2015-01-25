Chevy WoodsBorn 13 May 1981
Chevy Woods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f0f8d28-fbba-474d-ab77-7d93f851b482
Chevy Woods Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin "Chevy" Woods (born May 13, 1981) is an American rapper from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Throughout his career he has been affiliated with rapper Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang record label, also serving as Khalifa's hypeman on tour. His first major appearance was on Wiz Khalifa's song "Taylor Gang". Woods has been on more than 20 tours and has released several mixtapes including The Cookout with Khalifa and the Gangland series.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chevy Woods Tracks
Sort by
30 Deep
Chevy Woods
30 Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
30 Deep
Last played on
Chevy Woods Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist