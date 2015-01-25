Kevin "Chevy" Woods (born May 13, 1981) is an American rapper from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Throughout his career he has been affiliated with rapper Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang record label, also serving as Khalifa's hypeman on tour. His first major appearance was on Wiz Khalifa's song "Taylor Gang". Woods has been on more than 20 tours and has released several mixtapes including The Cookout with Khalifa and the Gangland series.