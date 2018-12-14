Eulaulah Donyll "Lalah" Hathaway (born December 16, 1968) is an American singer. She is the daughter of soul singer Donny Hathaway and an alumna of Berklee College of Music. In 1990, Lalah Hathaway released her self-titled album. The album's first single was "Heaven Knows", produced by Derek Bramble. The follow-up single was "Baby Don't Cry", was produced by Angela Winbush.

In 1991, Hathaway released her extended play, Night & Day, in Japan. A Moment was released in 1994, debuting at number 34 on the Top R&B albums chart. The lead single, "Let Me Love You", charted on the Hot R&B chart at number 37. In 1999, she collaborated with Joe Sample and released her third album The Song Lives On. After a five-year hiatus, she returned with her fourth album, Outrun the Sky. The single "Forever, For Always, For Love" peaked at number 1 on the Hot Adult R&B Airplay.

In 2007, Hathaway signed with Stax, which in 2008 released her fifth album, Self Portrait. Released on June 3, 2008, in the United States, it debuted at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 200 and reached the top 10 on the Top R&B albums chart, making this album her most successful album to date. She received a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy Award nomination for "That Was Then". She won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance with Snarky Puppy for "Something" in 2014. On February 8, 2015, she won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance along with Robert Glasper and Malcolm-Jamal Warner for "Jesus Children". She again won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the cover version of her father's 1972 hit "Little Ghetto Boy" in 2016.