Tucker Beathard is an American country music singer and songwriter. A son of songwriter Casey Beathard (and grandson of Bobby Beathard), he was signed to Dot Records, where he released one extended play, Fight Like Hell (2016). He is also brother to San Francisco 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard

