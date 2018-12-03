Tucker Beathard
Tucker Beathard
Tucker Beathard Biography (Wikipedia)
Tucker Beathard is an American country music singer and songwriter. A son of songwriter Casey Beathard (and grandson of Bobby Beathard), he was signed to Dot Records, where he released one extended play, Fight Like Hell (2016). He is also brother to San Francisco 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard
Tucker Beathard Tracks
Picture To Prove It
Picture To Prove It
Rock On
Rock On
Momma And Jesus
Momma And Jesus
