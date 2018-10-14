CanibusJamaican-American rapper. Born 9 December 1974
Canibus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kbwsz.jpg
1974-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f09f9d0-a88a-41a0-8cd8-a6dbcff2c50d
Canibus Biography (Wikipedia)
Germaine Williams (born December 9, 1974), better known by his stage name Canibus, is a Jamaican born-American rapper and actor. He initially gained fame in the 1990s for his ability to freestyle, and eventually released his debut album Can-I-Bus in 1998. Since releasing his debut album, Canibus has gone on to release 13 solo studio albums in total, as well as multiple collaboration albums and EPs with other rappers as a member of The HRSMN, Sharpshooterz, Cloak N Dagga, The Undergods, and one-half of T.H.E.M.
About.com placed him at number 32 on their list of the "Top 50 MCs of Our Time (1987–2007)", while in 2012 The Source placed him number 44 on their list of the Top 50 Lyricists of All Time.
Canibus Tracks
Gone Till November (Remix) (feat. R. Kelly & Canibus)
Wyclef Jean
Gone Till November (Remix) (feat. R. Kelly & Canibus)
Second Round K.O.
Canibus
Second Round K.O.
4,3,2,1 (feat. Method Man, Redman, Canibus & DMX)
LL Cool J
4,3,2,1 (feat. Method Man, Redman, Canibus & DMX)
Carnival Survivors (feat. Canibus & Wyclef Jean)
Machel Montano
Carnival Survivors (feat. Canibus & Wyclef Jean)
100 Bars
Canibus
100 Bars
2nd Round KO
Canibus
2nd Round KO
Ben G vs Get Retarded
Canibus
Ben G vs Get Retarded
2nd Round Knock Out
Canibus
2nd Round Knock Out
