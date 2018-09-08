Art DavisUS jazz double bassist. Born 5 December 1934. Died 29 July 2007
Art Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f05ea77-127d-48b7-9f0b-9520f1a4965c
Art Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Art Davis (December 5, 1934 – July 29, 2007) was a double-bassist, known for his work with Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, McCoy Tyner and Max Roach.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Art Davis Tracks
Sort by
A Sack Full Of Soul Jazz
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
A Sack Full Of Soul Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn4.jpglink
A Sack Full Of Soul Jazz
Last played on
A Sack Full of Soul
Richard Wyands
A Sack Full of Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn4.jpglink
A Sack Full of Soul
Last played on
Back to artist