Orquesta La 33 (commonly La-33) is a Colombian salsa music band. The collective was founded in Bogotá in 2001 by brothers Sergio and Santiago Mejía. The name is taken from the city's Calle 33, in Teusaquillo, the 13th locality of Bogotá, where the band first rehearsed.

