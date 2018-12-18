Augusta HolmèsBorn 18 December 1847. Died 28 January 1903
Augusta Holmès
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1847-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3effc12d-b7b6-4772-a14a-23f6e5f73d2c
Augusta Holmès Biography (Wikipedia)
Augusta (Mary Anne) Holmès (18 December 1847 – 28 January 1903) was a French composer of Irish descent (her father was from Youghal, Co. Cork). At first she published under the pseudonym Hermann Zenta. In 1871, Holmès became a French citizen and added the accent to her last name. She herself wrote the lyrics to almost all her songs and oratorios, as well as the libretto of her opera La Montagne Noire and the programmatic poems for her symphonic poems including Irlande and Andromède.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Augusta Holmès Tracks
Sort by
Night and Love (Ludus pro Patria)
Augusta Holmès
Night and Love (Ludus pro Patria)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night and Love (Ludus pro Patria)
Last played on
Fantasie (conclusion)
Augusta Holmès
Fantasie (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byj1l.jpglink
Fantasie (conclusion)
Last played on
La Vision de la Reine
Augusta Holmès
La Vision de la Reine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
La Vision de la Reine
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Trois anges sont venus ce soir
Augusta Holmès
Trois anges sont venus ce soir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255wcv.jpglink
Trois anges sont venus ce soir
Last played on
Allegro Feroce
Augusta Holmès
Allegro Feroce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Allegro Feroce
Last played on
Memento mei deus
Augusta Holmès
Memento mei deus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Memento mei deus
Last played on
Fantaisie for clarinet & piano
Augusta Holmès
Fantaisie for clarinet & piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantaisie for clarinet & piano
Last played on
Andromeda - symphonic poem
Augusta Holmès
Andromeda - symphonic poem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Andromeda - symphonic poem
Last played on
Back to artist