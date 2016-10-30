John OswaldBorn 30 May 1953
John Oswald (born May 30, 1953 in Kitchener, Ontario) is a Canadian composer, saxophonist, media artist and dancer. His best known project is Plunderphonics, the practice of making new music out of previously existing recordings (see sound collage and musical montage).
Velocity: Tremendous / Tremulous
Franz Liszt Prelude
I'd love to turn
Recedes
Prelude
Public Enemy-Brown
Tectonics 2014: Meet the Artists
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Meet the Artists
18:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
