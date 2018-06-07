1 Giant LeapUK concept band and media project. Formed 2001
1 Giant Leap
2001
1 Giant Leap Biography (Wikipedia)
1 Giant Leap is a British electronic music duo consisting of the two principal artists, Jamie Catto (Faithless founding member) and Duncan Bridgeman.
1 Giant Leap Tracks
The Way You Dream (Feat. Asha Bhosle & Michael Stipe) (feat. Michael Stipe, Whirimako Black & Asha Bhosle)
1 Giant Leap
One Step Too Far
Faithless
One Step Too Far
Last played on
My Culture
1 Giant Leap
My Culture
Last played on
My Culture
1 Giant Leap
Last played on
Each Step Moves Us On
1 Giant Leap
Each Step Moves Us On
Last played on
Ma Africa (Feat Baaba Maal)
1 Giant Leap
My Culture (Feat Robbie Williams & Maxi Jazz)
1 Giant Leap
