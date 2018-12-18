Gordon DuncanScottish bagpiper. Born 14 May 1964. Died 14 December 2005
Gordon Duncan
1964-05-14
Gordon Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Duncan (14 May 1964 – 14 December 2005) was a bagpiper, low whistle player and composer, born in Turriff, Aberdeenshire.
Thunderstruck / Angus Thing
Just For Seumas
Showacho/bu Deonach Leam Tilleach/Hector McLean/Cape Breton Fiddler's Welcome to Shetland/The Sister Reel
Craig's Pipes / The Woman of the House / Trip to Sligo / MacFadden's Reel
Wing Commander Donald MacKenzie / Ash City / The Inverness Incident / The High Drive
Kelly MacColl/Margaret M. Black/The Centenary Jewel
Blow My Chanter: Galician Jig/Blow My Chanter/The Famous Baravan
Nora Crionna/Unknown/Port Sean Seosamh/Red Ken's/Brady's
Pressed for Time/Earl of Seaforth's salute
Wha Saw The 42nd/An Gille Mear/Haughs Of Cromdale
Donal Og; The Wild Irishman; Rakish Paddy; Madame Bonaparte; Richard Dwyers
Brig Of Perth / Rusty Gun / Stirling Castle / Duke Of Gordon's Birthday / Ramnee Ceilidh / Susan Lazell's
Moonlight On The Heather/ The Millstead/ Biddy From Sligo
Am Breamatain Tobhain Dubh/Port Sean Seasamh/Blow My Chanter/The Baravan/The Jolly Tinker/
An Mhaighean Mhara/Tain In The Rain/Cape Breton's Fiddler's Welcome To Scotland
MacDonald's / Mrs MacDonald Glenuig / Ishbel T. MacDonald
Cailleach an Dudain / Tatter Jack Walsh / Donald Cameron's Powderhorn
THE SHEPHERD'S CROOK/ NADIA McISAAC/LOCH LOSKIN/INVERARAY CASTLE/JOHN McKECHNIE/MRS MACPHERSON OF INVERAN/THE SHEEPWIFE
Elav The Terrible / Michael MacDonald's Jig / Boys Of The Town / Hag At The Churn / Rev Brothers' Jig / Gerry O'Connor's
The Shepherd's Crook / Nadia McIsaac / Loch Loskin / Inverary Castle / John McKechnie
The Jolly Tinker/Tain in the Rain/Ash City
The Brig O' Perth / The Rusty Gun / Stirling Castle / The Duke Of Gordon's Birthday / The Ramnee Ceilidh / Susan Lazell's / The Ness Pipers
The Circular Breath
John Kerr's Jacket / The Parks of Kenway/ Break Yer Bass Drone
BRAES OF BRECKLETT/PM DONALD MACLEOD'S FAREWELL TO FORT GEORGE
Donald Maclennan's Tuning Phrase/Unknown/I Laid A Herring in Salt/John Macdonald's Exercise
The Belly Dancer
Abercairney Highlanders/The Cameronian Rant/Mrs Macpherson Of Inveran
