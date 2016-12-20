Oisín Mac DiarmadaFiddler. Born 1978
Oisín Mac Diarmada
1978
Oisín Mac Diarmada Biography (Wikipedia)
Oisín Mac Diarmada (born 1978) is an Irish fiddler.
Oisín Mac Diarmada Tracks
Reavy's / The Milliner's Daughter
Brian Fitzgerald
Last played on
TOM MAGUIRE'S FANCY/THE FLOGGING REEL
Oisín Mac Diarmada
Performer
Last played on
Slip jigs
Oisín Mac Diarmada
Last played on
