Keith Charles Flint (born 17 September 1969) is an English singer, musician and dancer, best known as a vocalist and dancer for the band The Prodigy. Flint performed vocals on both of The Prodigy's number one singles – "Firestarter" and "Breathe" – which were released in 1996. More recently he has had success as a motorcycle racing team owner and manager – with his Team Traction Control winning three Isle of Man TT races in 2015 and competing in the British Supersport Championship running Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycles.