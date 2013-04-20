Keith FlintBorn 17 September 1969
Keith Flint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3efc71ea-3594-4510-b2d5-34c14c8687d4
Keith Flint Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Charles Flint (born 17 September 1969) is an English singer, musician and dancer, best known as a vocalist and dancer for the band The Prodigy. Flint performed vocals on both of The Prodigy's number one singles – "Firestarter" and "Breathe" – which were released in 1996. More recently he has had success as a motorcycle racing team owner and manager – with his Team Traction Control winning three Isle of Man TT races in 2015 and competing in the British Supersport Championship running Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith Flint Tracks
Sort by
War (feat. Keith Flint)
Caspa
War (feat. Keith Flint)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6z1.jpglink
War (feat. Keith Flint)
Last played on
Back to artist