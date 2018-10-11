Sarah NeufeldBorn 27 August 1979
Sarah Neufeld
1979-08-27
Sarah Neufeld Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Neufeld (born August 27, 1979) is a Canadian violinist who is known for her work with indie rock band Arcade Fire, with whom she is a former core member and currently a touring member. She has worked with other artists and released a number of solo works.
Sarah Neufeld Tracks
The Sun Roars Into View
Colin Stetson
The Sun Roars Into View
The Sun Roars Into View
Everything Now
Thomas Bangalter
Everything Now
Everything Now
Won't be a thing to become
Colin Stetson
Won't be a thing to become
Won't be a thing to become
The Ridge
Sarah Neufeld
The Ridge
The Ridge
The Sun Roars Into View
Colin Stetson
The Sun Roars Into View
The Sun Roars Into View
We've Got a Lot
Sarah Neufeld
We've Got a Lot
We've Got a Lot
Keeping Up
Little Scream
Keeping Up
Keeping Up
Won't Be A Thing To Become
Colin Stetson
Won't Be A Thing To Become
Won't Be A Thing To Become
Quartet for Heart and Breath
Daniel Pioro, Robert Ames, Richard Reed Parry, Richard Reed Parry, Clare OConnell & Sarah Neufeld
Quartet for Heart and Breath
Quartet for Heart and Breath
Forcelessness
Daniel Pioro, Robert Ames, Richard Reed Parry, Clare OConnell, Sarah Neufeld & Sarah Neufeld
Forcelessness
Forcelessness
Below
Sarah Neufeld
Below
Below
Hero Brother
Sarah Neufeld
Hero Brother
Hero Brother
