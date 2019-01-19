Powerwolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ef77bdc-b1ce-4e44-aa4b-acfa763c5284
Powerwolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Powerwolf is a German power metal band created in 2003 by Charles and Matthew Greywolf. The group is notable for having dark themes and images, both musically and lyrically, both counteractions to traditional power metal music and including usage of corpse paint, gothic-tinged compositions and songs about Transylvanian werewolf and vampire legends and dark religious tales.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Powerwolf Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Powerwolf, Amaranthe and Kissin’ Dynamite
Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK
20
Jan
2019
Powerwolf, Amaranthe and Kissin’ Dynamite
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
21
Jan
2019
Powerwolf, Amaranthe and Kissin’ Dynamite
SWX, Bristol, UK
22
Jan
2019
Powerwolf, Amaranthe and Kissin’ Dynamite
Birmingham the Mill, Birmingham, UK
Powerwolf Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist