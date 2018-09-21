Robert Ziegler
Robert Ziegler Performances & Interviews
Robert Ziegler Tracks
My Fair Lady: I Could Have Danced All Night
BBC Concert Orchestra
Last played on
Sense and Sensibility: My father's favourite
Patrick Doyle
Last played on
Modular Astronomy (Woolf Works: Orlando)
Max Richter
Orchestra
Last played on
Phantom Thread (2017): For The Hungry Boy
Jonny Greenwood
Performer
Last played on
Double Indemnity suite
Miklós Rózsa
Inherent Vice
Jonny Greenwood
A Walk on the Wild Side
Elmer Bernstein
The Lost Weekend
Miklós Rózsa
In a Lonely Place (main theme)
George Antheil
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
Angelo Badalamenti
Theme from Laura
David Raksin
Sunset Boulevard suite
Franz Waxman
Orlando - The Tyranny Of Symmetry (Woolf Works)
Robert Ziegler
Jupiter Ascending (2015): First Movement
Michael Giacchino
Last played on
Shackleton Symphony (2nd mvt, Endurance: excerpt)
Paul Frith, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Robert Ziegler
Composer
Last played on
Shackleton Symphony (3rd mvt, The Voyage of the James Caird: extract)
Paul Frith, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Robert Ziegler
Composer
Last played on
'The Dreame' from Sense and Sensibility
Patrick Doyle
Orchestra
Last played on
Helpless Dancer
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Last played on
Love Reign O'er Me (feat. Alfie Boe & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
Pete Townshend
Last played on
Alles schwindel for voice and ensemble
Robert Ziegler, Jeff Cohen, Ute Lemper, Mischa Spoliansky & Matrix Ensemble
Performer
Last played on
Stalin's Sultry Serenade
Stewart Copeland
Last played on
The Good, the bad and the ugly - music for the film
Ennio Morricone
Symphonic dances from 'West Side story', orch. Ramin & Kostal
Leonard Bernstein
Lawrence of Arabia - music for the film
Maurice Jarre
Vertigo - suite from the film music
Bernard Herrmann
The Dark Knight Rises- clips from film
Hans Zimmer
Grease - musical [with Warren CASEY and others]
Jim Jacobs
The Sound of music for orchestra
Boudewijn Tarenskeen & BBC Concert Orchestra
Composer
Die Walkure [Part 2 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Psycho; suite from the film music
Bernard Herrmann
Un Monumento
Ennio Morricone
Braying Donkey
Ennio Morricone
La Corca
Luis Bacalov
Mary Poppins - medley of music for the Disney film [with Robert B SHERMAN], arr. R. Hayman
Richard M. Sherman
Swan lake - ballet Op.20
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Wizard of Oz - musical film
Harold Arlen
There will be blood - music for the film
Jonny Greenwood
Eight and a Half
Nino Rota
Bombay Theme
AR Rahman
Music from the film (Jackie Robinson )
42
Performer
music for the film (Open Spaces and Proven Lands)
There Will Be Blood
music from the film (The Chase)
Hugo Friedhofer
music for the film: Fanfare and In Pace
Hamlet
Performer
The Last September End Titles 2
Zbigniew Preisner
Last played on
