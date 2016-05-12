IVANBelarusian-Russian singer. Born 29 October 1994
Alexander Ivanov (Russian: Алекса́ндр Ивано́в,; Belarusian: Алякса́ндр Івано́ў, born 29 October 1994), also known as Ivan, is a Belarusian-Russian singer. He represented Belarus in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Help You Fly". Ivanov was also to represent Russia in the Intervision Song Contest 2015 but the contest never happened.
