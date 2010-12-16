MidasunoFormed 1998. Disbanded 4 December 2010
Midasuno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ef1c0c4-a8d5-4341-9533-b6b7da3836d4
Midasuno Biography (Wikipedia)
Midasuno were a Welsh four-piece alternative rock band from South Wales. The band toured the United Kingdom and recorded a single, mini album, EP and album. The band are the subject of the road diary "Dial M For Merthyr" by acclaimed Welsh author Rachel Trezise.
Since splitting, Scott is now a member of Exit International while Chris played in a band called Accident Music until recently splitting and Gav & Matt have been involved in other projects including the short lived All The Damn Vampires.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Midasuno Tracks
Sort by
Start a Riot
Midasuno
Start a Riot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midasuno Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist