Midasuno were a Welsh four-piece alternative rock band from South Wales. The band toured the United Kingdom and recorded a single, mini album, EP and album. The band are the subject of the road diary "Dial M For Merthyr" by acclaimed Welsh author Rachel Trezise.

Since splitting, Scott is now a member of Exit International while Chris played in a band called Accident Music until recently splitting and Gav & Matt have been involved in other projects including the short lived All The Damn Vampires.[citation needed]