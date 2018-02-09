The RaybeatsFormed 1979. Disbanded 1984
The Raybeats
1979
The Raybeats were an American instrumental neo-surf rock combo from New York City that arose from the No Wave musical scene. The original line-up consisted of Don Christensen (drums), Jody Harris (guitar), Pat Irwin (guitar, saxophone, Acetone organ), and George Scott III (bass).
