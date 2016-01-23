The City60s american band featuring Carole King. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1969
The City
1968
The City Tracks
I Wasn't Born To Follow
I Wasn't Born To Follow
Snow Queen
Snow Queen
That Old Sweet Roll
That Old Sweet Roll
NOW THAT everything's been said
NOW THAT everything's been said
HI-DE-HO
HI-DE-HO
That Old Sweet Roll (Hi De Ho)
That Old Sweet Roll (Hi De Ho)
