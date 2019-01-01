The Farm90s UK indie/synth-pop band. Formed 1983
The Farm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03ynk35.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3eece87b-4e2f-4774-91cd-a7ed5fb0510e
The Farm Biography (Wikipedia)
The Farm are a British band from Liverpool. Their first album, Spartacus, reached the top position in the UK Albums Chart when it was released in March 1991; it includes two songs which had been top 10 singles the year before. In 2012, they toured with their Spartacus Live shows and formed part of The Justice Tonight Band, supporting The Stone Roses at Heaton Park, Phoenix Park, Lyon and Milan. The Justice Collective had the 2012 Christmas number one with their recording of "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Farm Performances & Interviews
The Farm Tracks
Sort by
All Together Now
The Farm
All Together Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btwsf.jpglink
All Together Now
Last played on
Groovy Train
The Farm
Groovy Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynk35.jpglink
Groovy Train
Last played on
Groovy Train
The Farm
Groovy Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynk35.jpglink
Groovy Train
Last played on
Don't You Want Me
The Farm
Don't You Want Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynk35.jpglink
Don't You Want Me
Last played on
The Farm Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“Shaun’s got a teapot he keeps all his lyrics in” - Black Grape reveal their innermost secrets
-
'We handed in 40 songs for that album' Shaun Ryder on the debut Black Grape record
-
Shaun Ryder talks tours with Steve Wright
-
Clint Boon - Interview
-
Bez chats to Mark Radcliffe
-
Shaun Ryder chats to Steve Wright
Back to artist